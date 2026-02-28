Treasury Bond Yields Test Major Price Support

Treasury bond yields, aka interest rates, have been falling in early 2026.

The 10-year treasury yield is the most importantly to consumers for auto rates and mortgage rates.

That index has fallen to its lowest level in 10 months. This has analysts predicting significantly lower rates going forward.

BUT, the 10-year interest rate is trading near important price support. We need to be aware of the chances for a reversal higher here. In any event, the 10-year interest rate is worth watching here!!

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

10-Year Treasury Bond Yield Chart

