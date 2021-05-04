Transportation Stock Indices Send Bullish Message About Global Economy

Transportation-related stocks tend to be economically sensitive. So it was no surprise to see them fall sharply last March as the COVID-19 coronavirus gripped our news and nation.

But since bottoming last year, the Dow Jones Transportation Average and Baltic Dry Shipping Index have moved sharply higher. And this may be sending a bullish message about these stocks (and the global economy).

As you can see in today’s chart 2-pack, both indices are breaking out above their respective long-term “monthly” trend-lines at each point (1).

In the case of the transports, it’s a breakout above overhead rising resistance (indicating a very strong move as long as it holds). In the case of the shipping index, it is breaking out above a confluence of lateral resistance and its falling overhead trend-line (this will signal a change in trend as long as it holds).

In any event, the price action continues to reflect strength in the global economy! Bulls want these breakouts hold. Stay tuned!

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.