This Bull Market Heads Into Earnings Season

The broader stock market took a breather last week as investors prepared for this week’s corporate earnings reporting. The major stock indices remain in a bull market, but earnings themes offer both opportunity and change.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing themes and news, asset and sector performance, as well as stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Are treasury bond investors rotating money to dividend stocks?

A new (and important) relative support level has emerged for Communication Services stocks.

Looking for ‘classic bulls’ as we head into earnings.

Stock Market Today Video – January 19, 2020

