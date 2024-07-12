The Biotechnology Sector ETF (IBB) Clears Price Resistance

On June 24, 2024 I wrote a daily called, Biotechnology Sector IBB Breakout Comes To Life:

“IBB sits just below the 200-WMA. Plus, he is in the middle of the weekly channel range. Furthermore, back in May, IBB handily cleared above the 50-WMA.We have eyes here next week as the weekly close was solid and IBB could hit 140or higher.” I also included the top holdings:

I ended the Daily with this:

Should IBB hold over 140 as the week and end of the month progresses, we see a potential $20 move up from here.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

IBB is back over 140.

Yesterday, I did a segment for StockchartsTV and covered IBB.

Please have a listen to the video again, as I set you up with this sector as well as what to expect from the rest of the week in several other market sectors and stocks.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.