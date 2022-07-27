Tesla Stock (TSLA) Rally Hits Selling Resistance Zone

Elon Musk’s epic Twitter battle is sure to have some twists and turns. And this, along with current company news, is sure to move Tesla’s stock price.

Tesla (TSLA) recently broke out of a base and made a quick move over $800, reaching our initial price/time target.

The current setup could see price selloff down to $725. Only a move over $844 would indicate that a new wave higher is beginning. Recent market volatility has created several fast moves. And with “Fed” day around the corner, it’s a tricky market. In any event, our system signaled a tradable breather after the spike to $840 and we’ve seen that. Will be interesting to see if it continues.

$TSLA Tesla Stock Price Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.