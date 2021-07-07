Technology Stocks Set For Long-Term Out-Performance

Today we take a look at the chart of the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) relative to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

As most active investors are aware, QQQ has been outperforming SPY for the past 2 years. And although we has a pause in that uptrend over the past few months, I believe there is more out-performance to come. And perhaps for a long time to come.

The long-term chart highlights our bullish for technology stocks. I recently sent clients a list of 10 tech stocks with excellent long-term chart characteristics… below we share 2 of them.

As you can see in the chart below, the Nasdaq 100 appears to be in the midst of another move higher (strength versus the S&P 500). This out-performance should benefit several leading technology stocks. See stock charts of Crowdstrike (CRWD) and Rapid Inc (RPD) – both stocks triggered bullish breakout buy signals recently.

$QQQ to $SPY Ratio Relative Strength Chart

$CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Chart

$RPD Rapid7 Inc. Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.