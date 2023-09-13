Tech Stocks Near Major Decision Point: Something Has To Give Soon!

Without a doubt, technology stocks are the leader within global stock markets and the global economy. So when the technology sector nears a major trend decision point, investors and consumers should be watching!

And that is exactly what we have on display today, as several tech-related stock market indices are trading deep into narrowing patterns.

Below is a chart 4-pack highlighting narrowing patterns on the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Fund, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 Index.

As you can see, these indices are trading higher (green arrows & line) within a down-trending channel (red arrows and shading). As such, price is being squeezed by overhead resistance and up-trend support.

There isn’t much wiggle room in play currently, so something (support or resistance) has to break soon. And whichever way price breaks will bear importance for investors.

September could turn awfully exciting soon. Stay tuned!!

Chart 4-Pack: Technology Stock Indices

