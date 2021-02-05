Strong Week of Buying Has S&P 500 At All-Time Highs

S&P 500 index futures are pointing higher again on Friday, following yesterday’s record high close. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 also closed at record highs.

In today’s video, we discuss key technical price levels for the major stock market indices, trending stocks and sectors, as well as current investing trends, themes and news. We also look at commodities , highlighting trends in the energy sector and the price action for gold. Here’s a recap:

The oil exploration and production sector (XOP) may be reversing its trend.

Gold is sliding as the precious metal touches down near lower support price levels.

Investors are back in risk-on mode after a taking a week off.

Stock Market Today Video – February 5, 2021

