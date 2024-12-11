Stratasys Stock (SSYS) Higher as 3D Printing Shows Profitability

An Israeli company, Stratasys Ltd., saw share prices for its stock (SSYS) climb after the company raised its earnings outlook for the year and unexpectedly turned an adjusted profit in the third quarter.

I have waited for a very long time for companies who pioneer 3-D printing to begin to turn profits as they have spent massive amounts of money on research and development and have been way less concerned with shareholders’ profits.

Now could be the time.

Here is a list of some of the industries 3-D printing impacts, offering potential upside to Stratasys (SSYS):

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Products

Dental

Medical

Education

Art and Fashion

Agriculture

Applications

Manufacturing

Investment Casting

Jigs and Fixtures

Production Parts

Rapid Prototyping

Packaging

Design

Composite Tooling

Dentures

Furthermore, SSYS has become the official 3D Printing Partner of NASCAR, which will now exclusively use Stratasys 3D printing technology for the design and production of parts and tools.

Today’s range traded inside yesterday’s trading range.

The price is above the 200-DMA and the July 6-month calendar range high.

The distance between the 50 and 200-DMAs narrows.

SSYS outperforms SPY.

Momentum is improving.

The risk is clear and the target over current levels brings this to around 13 for now.

Geoff and I did a podcast yesterday evening-SSYS is featured along with momentum stocks harder to trade right now.

