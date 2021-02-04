Stocks Rise Again: Leaders and Laggards Review

The major stock market indices are on the rise again in pre-market futures trading. Yesterday we saw stocks rise with some end-of-day selling.

In today’s video, we address the latest investment themes and news, discuss key technical price levels and indicators, as well as trending assets, sectors, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Will we see new highs for the Software & Services sector?

We screen for out-performers and under-performers via relative strength.

Stock market breadth is improving after funds de-risk.

Stock Market Today Video – February 4, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

