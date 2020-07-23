Stocks Grind Higher As Investors Await Stimulus News

Stocks continue to push higher as investors await word on the next round of stimulus negotiations in Congress. There are many variables in play and day-to-day news will likely keep the market “noisy for a while.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news, technical price indicators on the major stock indices, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Grind Higher, Led By Bond Proxies

– Market Breadth Metrics Continue to Improve

– Too Far, Too Fast for Silver

– China Technology ETF is Now Oversold

Stock Market Today Video – July 23, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.