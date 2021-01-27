Stock Market Working Through Overbought Conditions

Stocks are pointing lower today after closing down and near the lows of the day on Tuesday. The broader stock market averages have been flashing overbought signals so some selling here is expected.

In today’s video we discuss current investing news and themes, the major stock market averages and technical indicators, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has cooled off, why the Nasdaq 100 continues to rally and re-assert it’s leadership position.

Is the “reflation trade” still on?

Is investor sentiment on its way to frothy again?

Stock Market Today Video – January 27, 2020

