Stock Market Volatility Surges As Large Cap Tech Stocks Sink

As the broader stock market continues to pullback / consolidate, the Nasdaq sinks into correction territory (with thoughts of a bear market). Will the broader market follow the Nasdaq and tech stocks lower?

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, highlight key technical indicators for stocks and commodities, as well as trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s comments on Thursday left investors concerned about interest rates and what may come of the US economy into summer.

As interest rates continue to rise, growth stocks fall… Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) testing important support at $300.

Semiconductor stocks are lagging the broader technology sector.

High beta stocks are stretched.

Stock Market Today Video – March 5, 2021

