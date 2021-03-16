Stock Market Update: Screening the S&P 500 for “Classic Bulls”

U.S. equities continue to grind higher, as 3 out of 4 major stock market indices closed at record highs on Monday.

In today’s video, we highlight current investing themes and news, discuss sector performance and rotation, point out key technical price levels on the major stock indices and commodities, and share stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Strength in Taiwan bolsters tech sector and stocks.

Semiconductors are holding above support and looking to recapture an important long-term trend line.

We are screening the S&P 500 for “Classic Bulls”.

Stock Market Today Video – March 16, 2021

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.