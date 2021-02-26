Stock Market Update: March Pullback or Correction?

As the selloff continues, investors are beginning to wonder if this is a healthy pullback or correction… or something worse? Much of the current decline has been focused on high-multiple growth stocks, but our eyes are watching several themes and price indicators.

Today we look at key technical price levels and indicators across several assets, indices, sectors, and stocks. Here’s are a few other “ratio-based” themes in today’s video:

The ratio of growth stocks to value stocks performance has broken support.

At the same time, the ratio of high beta to low volatility is extended to the upside.

The copper / gold price ratio is extended and testing resistance.

Stock Market Today Video – February 26, 2021

