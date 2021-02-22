Stock Market Up-Trends In Place, But Patience Necessary

We have seen several “mixed” trading days over the past two weeks. Bull market up-trends remain in place on the major stock market indices, but active investors will still need to be patient and disciplined here.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news, developing themes in the market, technical indicators and price levels, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

U.S. treasury bonds are extended to the downside (oversold).

And at the same time, commodities are extended to the upside (overbought).

Gold futures are holding above key price support – will this lead to a bounce higher?

Stock Market Today Video – February 22, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.