Stock Market Unsettled As Tech Stocks Continue To Lag

The major U.S. stock market indices are struggling to hold early week gains as investors face on-going questions about the economy, valuations, and COVID concerns.

In today’s stock market video, we highlight key investing themes and news, while discussing important technical price levels and indicators. We also cover commodities and currencies, as well as stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is lagging behind the S&P 500 (SPY).

India’s stock market is a strong performer (when looking outside the U.S.).

Investor sentiment remains stable but speculative positioning has moved into net long territory.

Stock Market Today Video – March 3, 2021

