Stock Market Turns Higher As Bulls Hit The Buy Button

The major stock market indices held key price support levels and turned strongly higher. Though tech continues to lag, the Dow Jones Industrials are at new highs with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 just off the highs.

Int today’s video, we discuss emerging and on-going investing trends, key technical price levels to watch on major indices, sectors, commodities and stocks, as well as stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

The stock market is turning higher but the action has been choppy.

Investor sentiment is currently somewhat fearful.

The home construction stocks are beginning to lead again.

US Dollar Index is trading near important price resistance.

Stock Market Today Video – March 10, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

