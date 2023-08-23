Stock Market Trading Insights: We Rarely Miss a Beat!

Over the course of our writing the Daily, it has served as a reliable and remarkable guide for investors, traders, and investments.

For example, looking most recently, on August 22nd, we wrote about watching the dollar decline and TLTs rising. That is happening.

Earlier this week, we wrote about Biotechnology and the opportunity presenting itself there. IBB cleared the key price point.

Over the weekend you got to watch the Real Vision interview where we discuss buying silver and gold (up 6-7% already).

The week before we cover China and Alibaba-the opportunity emerging there. Today, BIDU led the China market higher.

Silver-another Daily written that featured the metals back on August 8-had a great couple of days.

The point is that the Daily is designed to give you our insights into the market along with actionable trading ideas. If you are new to the Daily, you can sign up for our free content easily.

For today, another word about BRICS and the recent headline:

BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

Why is this important?

At a time when the world is experiencing de-globalization, an alliance of countries including Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and possibly India is a potential threat to the west.

Currently, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in BRICS with 22 already formally asking to join.

The dollar is below the July 6-month calendar range high now while gold returned over the July 6-month CR low. Silver improved its phase.

Yields rallied through the TLTs and are threatening to outperform the SPY-a risk off scenario.

What’s next?

SLV is above the 50-DMA for an improved phase change to bullish.

The Real Motion indicator shows improved momentum.

Plus, Silver is now outperforming the SPY-inflationary and perhaps the first sign of risk off.

GLD also improved its phase to Accumulation. More noteworthy than silver, it is outperforming the SPY-that is a sign of risk off even with the indices rallying today.

On Real Motion, GLD had a mean reversion.

Metals look strong.

Furthermore, the Dollar looks vulnerable failing the July calendar range high.

TLT looks like a huge potential double bottom in the making going back to October 2022.

And even China got a bid, now having to hold above 26.50 or its July 6-month calendar range low.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.