Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead

Stocks are heading higher again on Friday as investors seem to shrug off unemployment numbers and look forward to the potential recovery with states reopening.

In today’s video, we discuss investing themes (leadership, sector rotation, divergences) and news, current price indicators, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Close Higher Ahead of the April Jobs Report

– Small Caps Test Near-Term, Relative Breakout…

– …While Small Cap Growth Begins to Show Leadership

– Cyclical Sectors Better Depict Economic Damage

Stock Market Today Video – May 8, 2020

