Stock Market Today: The Bears Strike Back!

Stocks pushed lower again on Wednesday and appear to be headed lower this morning as well.

Investor concerns are mounting as they weigh the economic fallout from COVID-19. In today’s video, we discuss the current price action, what technical indicators are saying, investing themes and news, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Recent Trend of Closing Near the Lows Continues, Fifth Time in Seven Sessions

– Market Breadth Remains Weak, Short-Term Divergence in Play

– Materials Are Part of a Weakening “Reflation” Basket of Funds

– Large Cap Growth Names in Focus Should Support Hold

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – May 14, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.