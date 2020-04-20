Stock Market Today: Small Caps Pulling Up the Rear

The major stock market indices appear to face resistance as the stock market opens on the week on Monday.

Futures are lower as we begin the new week. In today’s video, we discuss earnings season, key investing themes and news, the latest with gold and treasuries, and stocks that are on our radar. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 Index has a Confluence of Resistance as Earnings Season Continues

– Small Caps Continue to Lag Large Caps; IWM Lower Last Week

– Treasuries Consolidate in an Uptrend

– Gold’s Trend Remains Bullish but Extended

Stock Market Today Video – April 20, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.