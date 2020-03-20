Stock Market Today: Signs of an Initial Low?

Stocks are attempting to bottom as we’ve seen a couple days of relative calm. Considering that the S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY crashed 30 percent in such a short period of time, investors will take a flat stock market.

In today’s video, we discuss current market themes, technical indicators, signs of a low (or nearing low), and which sectors have been hit the hardest. Here’s a recap:

– First Signs of an Initial Low as December 2018 Levels Hold

– Key Themes are Extremely Stretched in the Risk Off Position

– Highlighting Upside Retracement Levels

– QQQ is the Best of the Main US Equity ETFs

Stock Market Today Video – March 20, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.