Stock Market Today: ‘Sell In May’ Theme Trending

Stock market futures are pointing to a lower open for investors as unemployment concerns weigh on the major indices.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest economic news, investing themes, key technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Happy May 1st. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Fade as Initial Claims Off-Set Well-Received Earnings Reports

– Small Caps Lead to the Downside

– Key Retracement Acts as Resistance As Sell in May Begins?

– High Beta Needs to Improve

Stock Market Today Video – April 30, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.