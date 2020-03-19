Stock Market Today: Russell 2000 Index Down 40% From Highs

Stock market futures are pointing to a lower open this morning (Thursday, March 19), as investors continue to look for a panic low to form.

In today’s video, we discuss the fallout of the market crash, which sectors and stocks have been hit the hardest, and what our indicators are telling us now. Here’s a recap:

– All Sectors Close Lower as SPY Makes a New 52-Week Low

– Small Cap Carnage has Been More Severe; IWM Off 40% From Highs

– Breadth Remains at Washed Out Levels; Looking for Less Intensity

– Global Stocks Undercut 2016 Lows

Stock Market Today Video – March 19, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.