Stock Market Today: Record Surge In Unemployment Claims

Investors kicked off the month of April with selling, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1000 points on Wednesday.

Stock Market futures are pointing to a muted open as news of 6 million unemployment claims flashes across our screens. In today’s video, we discuss key technical indicators across the major stock market indices and sectors, as well as bonds, commodities, and stocks of interest. Here’s a recap:

– Rally Fades as 2Q Gets Off to a Bearish Start

– Looking at Dowside Retracement Levels

– Market Breadth Metrics Improve Slightly, Remain Washed Out

– Software Shows Relative Strength in the Bear Market

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – April 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.