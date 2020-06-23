Stock Market Today: Prices Continue to Levitate

Another day, another round of stock market gains. The duration of the recovery rally continues to wear down bears.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss current investing news and themes, take a deep dive into S&P sectors, highlight Gold’s near breakout, and discuss stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Seven in a Row for the Nasdaq as Stocks Grind Higher to Start the Week

– Cyclical Sectors Continue to Fade on a Relative Basis

– Growth is a Leadership Theme Across Market Caps

– Gold on the Brink of a Breakout; Miners Hold Support

Stock Market Today Video – June 23, 2020

