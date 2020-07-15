Stock Market Today: Option Traders Remain Greedy

After a quick flush lower on Monday and Tuesday morning, stocks recovered into Tuesday’s close for gains. And stock market futures are pointing higher Wednesday.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing themes and news, signs of rotation, key technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is Pushing on the Top of the Consolidation Zone

– Moderna (MRNA) Data Spurs COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes

– Options Traders Remain Greedy; Specs Reduce Short Exposure

– Biotech Consolidates Near the Recent Highs

Stock Market Today Video – July 15, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.