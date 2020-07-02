Stock Market Today: Key Investing Themes to Watch

Stocks remain strong as investors continue to pin hopes on a full recovery, putting off concerns about rising COVID cases.

In today’s video, we discuss leading indicators, key investing themes and news, technical analysis of the major stock indices, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Nasdaq Hits a New Closing High

– Market Breadth Metrics Improve But Remain Mixed

– Looking at Mid-Cap Growth

– Mobile Payments as a Bullish Theme

Stock Market Today Video – July 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.