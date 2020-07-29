Stock Market Today: Investors Eye FOMC Meeting

Stocks have been trading sideways for the past several days as investors await the market’s next move. Could today’s Federal Reserve’s meeting be the catalyst for that move?

In today’s video, we discus the current investing news and today’s FOMC meeting, key technical indicators, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stocks Close Lower Ahead of the FOMC Meeting Today…

…As Choppy Trading Continues in the Near-Term

Investor sentiment Remains More Greedy Than Fearful in the Options Market

Momentum stocks (MTUM) is Very Bullish and Oversold

Stock Market Today Video – July 29, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.