Stock Market Today: Investor Sentiment Less Fearful

Will today bring another wild ride in the stock market? Yesterday, we saw monster morning rally get faded, eliminating gains for the day and closing near the lows.

In today’s video, we will review key price / technical indicators (as well as investor sentiment) and highlight what’s happening across several sectors, assets, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– All Major Market ETFs are Overbought in Downtrends

– Sentiment is Less Fearful as Prices Move Higher

– E&P Stocks are Very Bearish and Overbought

– Futures Point to a Flat Open Today

Stock Market Today Video – April 8, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.