Stock Market Today: Intel Earnings Bolster Semiconductor Stocks

US equities were able to shake off early losses yesterday to close near the highs of the day, with the S&P 500 Index closing up slightly.

Solid earnings from Intel (INTC) should provide support to Semiconductors stocks on Friday (and the technology sector in general).

In today’s stock market video, we look at key investing themes and news as well as stocks and sectors that are showing strength. Here’s a recap:

– Semiconductors Sector (SMH) Trading Near Relative Highs; Intel (INTC) Could Provide Further Lift Today

– Growth Continues to Advance Relative to Value

– Medical Devices Show Signs of Relative Strength

Stock Market Today Video – January 24, 2020

