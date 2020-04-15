Stock Market Today: Indices Test Key Fib Levels Again

Stock market futures are pointing to a lower start on Wednesday morning. This follows a solid day of gains yesterday.

The two-week plus rally has found leadership in large cap growth stocks. In today’s video, we look at the latest news and investing themes, technical indicators on stock market indices, share trending stocks, and more. Here’s a recap:

– Large Cap Growth Leads as the Rally Extends

– All Major Market ETFs are Overbought; QQQ Breaks Downtrend Line

– Key Retracement Levels are in Play Again

– Sentiment is Less Fearful as Prices Move Higher

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – April 15, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.