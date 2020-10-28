Stock Market Today: Highly Uncertain Investing Environment

Stocks are set to open lower as investors continue to operate in a highly uncertain investing environment.

In today’s video, I discuss important investing news and themes, technical indicators and reading, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq bucks the trend to close higher on a mostly down day (Tuesday).

All three major market ETFs are now oversold and in support zones.

Options traders remain dogmatically bullish…

…But the VIX is moving higher into the election.

Stock Market Today Video – October 28, 2020

