Stock Market Today: Health Care Sector In The Spotlight

Stocks recovered lost ground on Monday, as investors picked at oversold stocks.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news and themes, key indicators, sector performance and rotation, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Close Near the Highs of the Day

– Health Care Testing Key Relative Support…

– …As Health Care Equipment Leads S&P 500 (SPY)

– Materials and Industrials Show Signs of Stabilization

Stock Market Today Video – June 30, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.