Stock Market Today: Eyes On Small Cap Growth Stocks

Fears of a new coronavirus weighed on the stock market early this week, but futures are pointing higher Wednesday morning.

In today’s video, we review key stock market themes and news, highlight market indicators we are watching, and point to sectors and industries we like. Here’s a recap:

– Modest Sell-Off on Fears of a Virus Outbreak in China…

– …But Equities Remain Near Record Levels

– Investor Sentiment Indicators are More Greedy Than Fearful

– Small Cap Growth Stocks as Emerging Leadership?

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – January 22, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.