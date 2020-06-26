Stock Market Today: Eyes on Key Price Support Levels

The question for today and the days ahead is, can the S&P 500 Index and and other broad indices continue to hold important support levels? If not, we may see a deeper pullback.

In today’s video, we discuss the major stock market indices, current news, themes and indicators, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Dip Buyers Continue to Defend Key Support for the S&P 500

– New Highs For Growth vs Value

– Risk Appetite Stable This Week

– Biotech is Leadership But Overbought

Stock Market Today Video – June 26, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

