Stock Market Today: Energy, REITs and Small Caps Strength

The major U.S. stock market indices are trading near all-time highs as buyers have come into cyclical stocks like energy and small caps. This week has been a little more choppy than others as the markets attempt to consolidate recent gains.

In today’s video, we discuss important investing themes and news, sentiment and price indicators, and trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap of the video:

– Tuesday closed mostly lower for stocks, with the exception of energy and small caps.

– The major stock market indexes are over-bought near-term.

– Investor sentiment is getting too bullish.

– The insurance sector is worth watching here.

Stock Market Today Video – November 18, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.