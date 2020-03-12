Stock Market Today: Coronavirus Panic Disrupting Exchanges

Stock market futures are near limit down as markets attempt to open. This comes after another huge drop across the major stock exchanges world wide, as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears spread quickly into a panic.

The WHO calls coronavirus a pandemic, and stocks are now in a bear market. What’s next? In today’s video we try to make sense of the market action, discuss what we are watching for, along with key themes within the selloff. Here’s a recap:

– All Sectors Close Lower as Averages Drop More Than 4% on the Day

– Breadth Metrics Weaken; No Sign of Less Selling Pressure Yet

– Small Caps Continue to be the Worst of the Major Market ETFs

– Stocks set for sharp declines into market open

Stock Market Today Video – March 12, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

