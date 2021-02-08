Stock Market Today: Bulls Shrug Off Economic Concerns

All four major U.S. stock market indices recorded all-time weekly closing highs on Friday (S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000).

And stock market futures point higher Monday morning as capital continues to flow into U.S. equities despite on-going economic and geopolitical concerns.

In today’s video, we look at the major stock market ETFs from a technical perspective, discuss developing investing themes and sector performance, and highlight trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

Commodities continue to trade higher with several select commodities at 52-week highs.

U.S. treasury bonds and Gold are under selling pressure.

The U.S. Dollar is bouncing… time to look for signs of a reversal.

Stock Market Today Video – February 8, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.