Stock Market Today: Breadth Metrics Strengthen

Stocks continue to reach higher with the Nasdaq leading the way.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, market indicators, and stocks and sectors that are in up, down, and changing trends. Here’s a recap:

– Dow Jones Industrials and Russell 2000 Once Again Lead Stocks Higher…

– …But It May Be Time for a Pause

– Market Breadth Metrics are Strong; Some at Extreme Levels

– Value Remains an Underperformer Despite Near-Term Rotation

Stock Market Today Video – June 4, 2020

