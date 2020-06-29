Stock Market Today: Bounce From Oversold Levels

Stocks are pointed toward a slightly higher open on Monday to start the week. The recent selloff has put the market in a bearish, yet oversold position.

In today’s video, we discuss the week ahead, key investing themes, technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Major Equity Markets Start the Week At / Near Oversold Levels

– Rising COVID Case Count Remains a Key Focus…

– …But Advertising Boycott on Social Platforms Should Not Be Ignored

– Treasuries Remain Bid with Strength at the Long End of the Curve

Stock Market Today Video – June 29, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.