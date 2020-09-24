Stock Market Today: Bears Won’t Give Up Without A Fight

Just when investors started to feel better again, selling returned. The stock market is now in a wait and see mode, during which investors hope prices can stabilize here. If not, the stock market may head lower yet.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news and themes, key stock market metrics and indicators, and trending sectors and stocks that are on our trading radar. Here’s a recap:

Stocks are coming under pressure again after getting a one-day reprieve.

Market breadth metrics have worsened over the past week.

However, short-term trend metrics are nearing wash-out levels.

The homebuilders sector is showing relative strength during the sell-off.

Stock Market Today Video – September 24, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.