Stock Market Today: Analysis as Quarter End Approaches

Stock market futures are pointing higher on Monday morning as the investment quarter and chilly month of March near an end.

In today’s video, we take a closer look at the stock market recovery and highlight sectors and stocks that are stronger / weaker. We also look at commodities and the dislocation between what’s working and not working, as well as the bond market. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Close Near the Lows on Friday

– Treasuries Consolidate in the Context of an Uptrend

– Commodities Remain Under Pressure…

– …As the Dollar Pulls Back to Key Support Levels

Stock Market Today Video – March 30, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.