Stock Market Teeters As Investor Flee Growth Stocks For Value

The stock market has been mixed of late, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average showing relative strength and the Nasdaq relative weakness. This was on display in Monday’s trading session and appears to be showing up in this morning’s futures prices.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes to watch, as well as stocks and sectors that are trending. We also take a look at the bonds and commodities markets. Here’s a recap:

Industrials (XLI) and Materials (XLB) are two sectors that are holding up.

Financials Sector ETF (XLF) is breaking above key resistance versus the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Technology stocks are coming under pressure as interest rates rise.

Stock Market Today Video – February 23, 2021

