Stock Market Rotation Continues As Volatility Stirs

Stocks came out of the gate this week green, albeit unbalanced. Monday saw the broad stock market indices fade into the close, with Industrials and and value stocks in the green… and tech and growth stocks lower. Futures markets are pointing to the just the opposite to start Tuesday’s session, albeit they are all in the green. VIX volatility index closed over 25 Monday but looks to open lower today.

In today’s video, we discuss key investing news and themes, sector performance and market rotation, and highlight trending stocks we like. Here’s a recap:

Value stocks are still in favor, though the market is a mixed basket of green and red.

Financials and Energy are two bullish sectors that continue to out-perform.

ARKK has fallen to test a key price support retracement level. This is happening at the same time that QQQ is testing the $300 support level.

Stock Market Today Video – March 9, 2021

