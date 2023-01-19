Stock Market Reversal Warns “Bear” Is Still Lurking

This week’s stock market reversal wasn’t a big surprise as a number of stock market indices were trading up into either an ellipse sell zone, 200-day average, or upper end of price channel resistance.

That said, it could be an important reversal.

Today we share two insights: 1) The S&P 500 price reversal could be the start of the next leg lower for this bear market (see chart below). 2) The S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) has very weak money flow… and after running the 145 constituents in our multi-factor model we found that 71% of the stocks have a very poor score. Careful here.

Below is the chart of the S&P 500 Index on a short-term “daily” basis. As you can see, we could be headed down to 3640 or lower yet.

S&P 500 Index Chart

