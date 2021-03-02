Stock Market Reversal Higher Comes From Oversold Readings

The U.S. equity markets kicked off the week with a broad rally, posting big gains in technology and small cap stocks. Bullish investors are hoping this rally, which came from oversold indicators, marks a short-term low.

In today’s video, we do an in-depth analysis of the major stock market sectors, ranking them while providing technical trading analysis. We also review current investing themes and news, as well as stocks and commodities that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Cyclical stocks and sectors continue to lead the broader market higher.

At the same time, defensive stocks continue to lag behind.

Keep an eye on Micro cap stocks – they are a risk-on indicator.

Stock Market Today Video – March 2, 2021

