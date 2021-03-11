Stock Market Rally Remains Choppy, Uneven

Tech stocks continue to act like Jeckyll and Hyde. One day the Nasdaq is lagging and the next day it is playing catch-up. All that to say, however, the broader stock market is heading higher. The market is uneven, so it really pays to be in areas of leadership.

Int today’s video, we discuss the latest investing themes and trends, how core asset classes are performing, as well as sectors and stocks that we like. Here’s a recap:

Value stocks are trying to hold on to leadership position versus broader stock market.

Investors continue to eye broader treasury market, but it’s holding up for now.

Stock market breadth indicators are improving with the rally.

Stock Market Today Video – March 11, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.