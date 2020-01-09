Stock Market Rally Continues as US / Iran Tensions Ease

A major concern gave way to a broad stock market reversal and rally higher. That concern being geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

But investors shook that off as they thought the US response was tempered. This doesn’t mean it’s over, so stay alert, but for now the price action is higher. In today’s video, I take a look at the stock market’s internal readings. I will analyze key indices, sectors and indicators to provide a present snap shot. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounds on Signs of a Thaw in U.S. / Iran Tensions

– The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (IWM) Is Lagging the S&P 500 and Large Caps to Start the Year

– Breadth Metrics Remain Constructive Despite Slight Near-Term Weakness

– Large Cap Value Become Oversold; Presents an Opportunity

Stock Market Today Video – January 9, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.